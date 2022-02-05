As we have seen, the Vikings were a menace to society. They would be convicted for murder, rape, assault, looting and other crimes. The thing is, they were crazy but, apparently, even crazy people have gods, like Thor, the god of thunder, or Odin, the king of gods. These gods have crazy stories. Most gods in all mythology are complete trash-bags of humans, or gods for that matter. Why not learn a bit about the king of the Norse gods, Odin. He had a craving for knowledge and nothing could stop him. Why not learn a bit about him?

Odin was a deity of battle and death who went by many names. Half of all warriors who perish in combat are resurrected in his Valhalla Hall. He is the One-eyed All-Father who gave one of his eyes in order to witness all that occurs in the universe. Balder, by his first wife, Frigg, and Thor, by Jord, are his two sons. Odin is also the owner of a number of animals. Hugin and Munin (thinking and memory), his two ravens, travel across the globe and report back on what they observe. Sleipnir, the eight-legged horse, has the ability to travel between realms. Odin’s wolves are Geri and Freki. Freyja taught him the mystical skill of prophecy. The gods value Odin’s gold ring, Draupnir, which he wears. Odin gazed out over the entire globe from his throne, Hlidskjalf (Seat that permits him to observe all nine worlds), in the hall of Valhalla (more or less heaven), with Frigg (his wife). He, on the other hand, desired to know everything and obtain wisdom and understanding of things that were unknown to him. This was the drive that led him to make the ultimate sacrifice. He threw himself on his spear, Gungnir, in a symbolic, ritual suicide after sacrificing his eye in Mimir’s (god of knowledge) fountain. He then hung himself for nine days and nine nights on Yggdrasil, the Tree of Life, in order to learn about other realms and interpret the runes. He saw visions and obtained secret insight as a result of his sacrificial deeds. With his newfound magical understanding, he was able to heal the ill, calm storms, turn weapons against his enemies, make ladies fall in love, and transform frightening troll women harmless – all with a single glance.

Odin was also a shapeshifter, able to change his appearance. He could enter an ecstatic trance and send his soul out into the world, allowing him to take on the body of another human or animal. He could travel as a bird or a four-legged animal, a fish or a snake, across all planets and to far-off regions while his body lay in a trance. Odin was frequently shown as a lovely guy who adored mead and wine. When he “beat the drum and practised prophecy,” a practice associated with women, he was accused of “unmanly behaviour.” Some people were offended by the idea that he was both a seer and a man. There is a lot more when it comes to this god, but that is a discussion for another day.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT