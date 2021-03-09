VKS Nigeria Construction Limited has assured that they are on track to complete the construction of Odio- Nditia road in Eket and also the Secretariat road in Abat awarded to the company.

According to the Human Resources Manager of the Company, Mr Ndiana Isong in a statement issued to newsmen on Monday, he noted that

VKS equipment and workers are currently on site working on the said projects.

This comes on the heels of reports making the rounds that the company were delaying in handling the construction of the Odio- Nditia road in Eket and also the Secretariat road in Abat.

The statement by the company notes “We have a commitment to deliver the road projects and we will deliver as promised.”

The Construction Company explained that the short delay experienced is as a result of negotiation with the community for right of way, compensation for structures marked for demolition.

VKS said despite the task, on their part, the company is on track to deliver.

The company noted that the people of the community are part of the manpower working on the project hence they do not have issues with the community.

VKS mentioned the construction of 12,742Km Awa Iman-Asong-Ikot Edim-Ikot Emem Road with 2 Bridges in Onna and Mkpat Enin Local Government Areas, and also the dualization Of 1 Km Awa Ikot Nkan Road With Outfall Drains In Onna Local Government Area as some of the construction works to their credit.

The statement adds “We have delivered several other projects within the state with top quality without any issue. The Odio and Abat road project will be delivered also as agreed in our contract terms.”

“We don’t believe in talking too much especially on construction work. We allow our jobs do the talking.”