Governorship Candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2019 election in Kwara state, Comrade Issa Aremu, has eulogised the publicity secretary of pan-Yoruba socio –cultural organization, Afenifere, Yinka Odumakin, who passed away on Saturday.

Aremu while paying condolence said “the passage of Yinka Odumakin on the eve of Easter is a reminder of the received wisdom; It is not how long but how well! Yinka lived well in a relatively short time on earth.”

Comrade Aremu, who is Member National Institute (mni) Kuru Jos, said further “common to Yinka the students’ activist, human rights pro-democracy activist and Afenifere, a Pan-Yoruba socio-cultural group partisan was the commitment to uplift and add value to humanity”.

He said, ‘‘Yinka in fullest of time heeded the clarion call of the great pan Africanist: Franz Fanon! Out of ‘relative obscurity’, he discovered the mission of his generation! He commendably stood for justice, democracy and inclusion! He was far from being perfect but all attest to the fact that he did not betray his generation ‘in relative opacity’! He volunteered and was truly counted on the side of nation building.’’

“The bi-partisan outpourings of grief following the death of Yinka Odumakin show that Nigerian elite can and must find common ground to transform Nigeria and Africa for the better! We need solidarity and cooperation alive as much as at death to banish poverty and underdevelopment”.

According to the labour leader, the best tribute to Yinka would be a new narrative for peace and justice for all, inclusion and partnership for a progressive Africa, while praying for his soul to rest in peace. “May God comfort and strengthen his widow and Comrade Joe Odumakin” he prayed.