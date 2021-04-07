BY Adebayo Waheed |

Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, on Wednesday paid a condolence visit to the Omole Estate, Lagos residence of the late spokesperson of pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, Mr. Yinka Odumakin, describing the deceased as a doughty fighter.

Odumakin died on Good Friday at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), following complications arising from COVID-19.

Soyinka, who arrived in Odumakin’s residence around afternoon, was received by the deceased’s widow, Dr. Joe Okei-Odumakin, who is the president of a rights group, Women Arise Initiative (WAI).

While consoling the widow, Soyinka said that the late Afenifere spokesperson had always displayed uncommon courage.

The Nobel Laureate, while leaving after the visit, wrote in the condolence register: “Farewell to a doughty fighter.”

Others, who also visited the Odumakins to pay their condolences included a former deputy governor of Osun State, Senator Iyiola Omisore; the founder of Trinity Church, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo and Senator Bamidele Opeyemi.

Ighodalo, in the condolence register, expressed his deepest sympathy to the family on the demise of Odumakin, describing him as a true compatriot, a committed fighter for freedom, praying that his seed be blessed.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Yinka was a true compatriot, a committed fighter for freedom. May his seed be blessed, My deepest sympathy,” the cleric wrote.