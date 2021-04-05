ADVERTISEMENT

BY CHIBUZO UKAIBE, Abuja

Former presidential candidate Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim yesterday paid glowing tribute to late Afenifere spokesman, Yinka Odumakin, who he described as a man of extraordinary courage who stood by his words.

The businessman, in a statement, expressed deep shock over his death, saying Nigeria has lost one of the greatest.

Olawepo-Hashim said: “I woke up the morning of Saturday,3rd of April to a couple of news items from some online platforms announcing that Yinka Odumakin had just passed on the early hours of that same day .

“I was so shocked because a few days earlier he was engaged in a very passionate exchange with some opinion writers. I had no inkling that he had been sick all the while. I tried getting confirmation from the wife but I did not get a feed back until some few hours later, at a time the media was already awash with the tragic news.

“To say Nigeria has lost another great is to put it mildly. He was one of the greatest,” he said.

Mr Olawepo-Hashim recalled that he met Yinka 33 years ago when the deceased was PRO of Obafemi Awolowo University Students Union and he (Hashim) was the PRO of the Students Federation , National Association of Nigerian Students.