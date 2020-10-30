Governors are currently in the eye of the storm in some states over the looting of COVID-19 palliative warehouses by hoodlums. JONATHAN NDA-ISAIAH writes on the development.

The outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria in March this year put a serious strain on the finances of the country. The resultant effect of the pandemic was the loss of jobs and means of livelihood of many Nigerians. Vice President Yemi Osibajo-led Economic Sustainability Committee has said that about 39.4 million Nigerians may lose their jobs before the end of the year.

To cushion the effects of the pandemic, the government and private individuals donated palliatives to state governments. Members of the private sector-led Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID) were among the major coordinators of the palliatives distribution.

However, the recent EndSARS protest, which was originally against brutality and extra judicial killings by men of the now disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), was hijacked by hoodlums last week and it degenerated into looting of COVID-19 palliative warehouses across the country. Suffice to say, public opprobrium reached its crescendo against the governors who many accused of hoarding the palliatives in the first place.

It is trite to say that in any crisis situation, the first causality is usually the truth.The question is were the governors hoarding the palliatives or they are just victims of fake news peddlers?

Instructively, in their collective response, the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) said since the EndSARS demonstrations started, it held several meetings to address the underlying concerns and members have aligned themselves with the call for justice leading to the setting up of judicial panels in the some States of the Federation against Police brutality.

According to a statement by the head of media affairs of the NGF, Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo, the body of governors regretted the loss of lives and property occasioned by the violent protests that erupted, and called for calm.

He said, “A lot of the information circulating on the social media need to be fact-checked. The NGF pleads with members of the public to desist from spreading rumours which further creates panic and stampede.

“For example, some of the properties stolen and vandalized, include palliatives set aside for vulnerable members of society.

“The NGF reemphasises and corrects the impression that palliatives found in warehouses that were broken into in Lagos and some other States were kept in storage for members of the society especially our vulnerable citizens.

“The erroneous impression in the public domain that these palliatives were hoarded is not just inaccurate, entirely erroneous and untrue but also mischievous, to say the least.

“For the avoidance of doubt, some of the palliatives had the CACOVID stamp embossed on them, meaning that their source is unambiguous.

“As we know, CACOVID operations are mainly domiciled in Lagos, being the headquarters of most of the public-spirited organisations, corporate bodies and individuals that came together to form the Coalition Against COVID-19, CACOVID.

“Until mid-October, when the NGF had its last meeting, up to 10 States had not participated in the flag-off ceremonies for the distribution of palliatives in their States. This was because the items meant for distribution in these states had not been completely received from CACOVID.

“Some other States that still had palliatives in their warehouses chose to keep a strategic reserve ahead of a projected second wave of COVID-19-19.

“Furthermore, as of a couple of weeks ago, some States were still receiving palliatives from the Federal Government through the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development.

“The NGF wishes to state categorically that no State has been involved in or has hoarded any palliatives.

“The NGF also assures all contributors to the palliatives that prior to the looting of these warehouses, States had kept full accounts of all the items received and distributed.

“NGF calls on members of the public to check their facts. While we all recognise the need for improved governance, we should be careful not to damage ourselves by pushing the wrong narrative.

“The State Governors are doing their very best under the circumstances to ameliorate the needs of the teeming population.

“The Nigeria Governors’ Forum stands for justice, improved governance and a progressive Nigeria,” he said.

Similarly, CACOVID in its response, explained its process for procurement and distribution of palliatives even as it called for calm, amidst the looting of COVID-19 palliatives meant for distribution in various State Government warehouses across the country.

The coalition expressed concerns by the recent events and urged those involved in the wanton destruction of public and private property to immediately desist from these raids, in order to allow the States to proceed with peaceful and fair distribution of these palliatives to the neediest and most vulnerable in our society.

The statement reads, “Over the past few months, the Private Sector, through CACOVID, has been working with all State Governors, the FCT Minister, and the Nigerian Governors’ Forum, to procure, deliver and distribute these food relief items to almost 2 million most vulnerable families (over 10 million Nigerians) across the 774 Local Government Areas of the country, as part of the private sector’s support to the national response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The sheer scale of this nationwide food programme and the timing of the orders and deliveries, which coincided with the lockdowns and reduced movement across the country, compelled CACOVID to roll out distribution in a staggered manner, with States classified in three timed phases, to enable orderly delivery to the needy.

“At the time CACOVID embarked on the palliatives effort in April 2020, we decided to procure the food directly from the manufacturers, to avoid a distortion of prices in the market. The food package was designed such that each of the nearly 2 million vulnerable families received: a 10kg bag of rice, a 5kg bag of garri/maize flour/semolina, one carton of pasta, two cartons of noodles, 5kg of sugar and 1kg of salt.

“Unfortunately, the very large size of the order, and the production cycle required to meet the demand, caused delays in delivering the food items to the States in an expeditious manner; hence the resultant delay in delivery of the food palliatives by the State Governors,” it said.

CACOVID further explained that rice had to be milled, semolina and maize flour had to be processed, noodles and pasta had to be manufactured, and sugar had to be refined, hence the delay.

“As such, the first deliveries could not start until June. However, as of October 2020, a sizable portion of the items had been delivered but yet to be distributed by the Governors.

“Although various States and the FCT had commenced flag-off of the distribution of the food items since early August 2020, some could not conclude the distribution as they were yet to receive complete deliveries of the items allotted to them.

“In the interest of transparency and accountability, CACOVID will, in due course, be providing the full delivery schedule and flag-off dates by each state,” CACOVID added.

It noted that prior to these events, CACOVID had worked with the States through the Nigerian Governors’ Forum to determine some variables.

They include the number of households per State; the States and FCT to provide clean and secure warehousing for the food; the composition of the State and Local Government Committees (including CSOs, religious organisations, LGA Chairpersons, Ward Leaders, media representatives, security services, CACOVID representatives); and clear distribution guidelines to ensure equitable distribution of the food amongst the neediest.

“Given that the states and Local Government authorities oversee all relief efforts in their jurisdictions and know their citizens best, we had worked with each Governor and the Minister of the FCT, utilizing a combination of our protocols and their existing structures and processes to ensure food items reach the intended beneficiaries. We also appointed an independent monitoring team to ensure that the items would be delivered as intended.

“We are aware that official flag-off and handover of the palliatives has taken place in 28 States and the FCT, and State governments have been distributing at various paces. As of today, October 26, 2020, some States have confirmed completion of their distribution while others were in the process of proceeding with the distribution before these looting took place. By these looting incidents, it therefore meant that some intended beneficiaries had been deprived the opportunity of benefitting from CACOVID’s good intentions.

“In line with our earlier promise, KPMG Professional Services, our external auditors are at the verge of completing the audit of all contributions from our donors; as well as a listing of all medical and food items procured with these funds. We will be sharing the external audit reports of our spending, alongside a full report of CACOVID activities, including delivery and planned flag-off dates of our donations to Nigerians.

“It is very unfortunate that various States, including States that have concluded the distribution of their allocations, are seeing their warehouses and other premises being raided. It must also be noted that not every warehouse in Nigeria that contains palliatives is affiliated with the CACOVID donation, given that the States themselves, the Federal Government and other organisations have also made donations.

“In light of these unsavoury developments, we would like to appeal for calm, and for States to be allowed to proceed with their palliatives distribution peacefully, even as each State will undoubtedly keep its citizens abreast of the distribution process to ensure transparency, accountability, and equity. We urge all to be law-abiding, to be our brothers’ and sisters’ keepers, and to end the raiding of these warehouses”.

“The Coalition disavows, and urges the public to disregard, any unauthorised source of information regarding the current issue. CACOVID confirms this platform as the only one authorised to communicate on behalf of the group,” CACOVID added.

It is, therefore, instructive to note that with the explanations of both the NGF and CACOVID, the governors were clearly victims of fake news peddlers who were bent on putting the governors on collision course with the citizens.