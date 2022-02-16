The group managing director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, Engr. Mele Kyari, has apologised to Nigerians over the importation of the off-spec petroleum motor spirit (PMS).

Kyari, who tendered the apology on Wednesday when he appeared before the House of Representatives Committee on Petroleum (Downstream), said the situation was completely unavoidable as the problem was not envisaged.

He, however, assured that distribution of petrol would normalise in the weeks ahead.

“We regret this situation. It is completely unavoidable, we didn’t see it coming. We apologise to Nigerians. We didn’t see this coming,” Kyari said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He further said that before the end of February, about 2.1 billion liters of the product would have been injected into the system.

“2.1bn litters by the end of this month. We have enough supply. We will normalise distribution.

“I am assuring more supply plan. We will contain this development,” Kyari stated.

ADVERTISEMENT