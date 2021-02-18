By Abdullahi Olesin |

Four suspects of the April 5, 2018 Offa bank robbery in Kwara State, yesterday, told an Ilorin High Court how they killed no fewer than 11 persons during the incident.

The suspects – Ayoade Akinnibosun, Ibikunle Ogunleye, Adeola Abraham, Azeez Salawu and Niyi Ogundiran were all present in the court.

At the resumed hearing of the case yesterday, counsel to the prosecution, Mr. Rotimi Jacob, called the seventh witness, Inspector John Nwoke, who is the cinematographer attached to the Force Public Relations Unit in Abuja.

Nwoke then presented a DVD video to the open court that contained the confessional statements of the defendants All but one of the defendants – Ayoade Aknnibosun – confessed that they shot dead 11 persons, who were hauling stones and other missiles at them during the robbery.

Akinnibosun narrated how a dismissed police officer, Michael Adikwu (now late) sold the robbery idea to him, adding that he in turn conscripted other four accomplices to the deal.

Akinnibosun, who claimed to be the ring leader in the video, revealed that he owned the two vehicles used for the bloody robbery operation.

He said that one of the vehicles, Lexus sport utility vehicle (SUV) was given to him as an empowerment by a former Kwara State governor as he was the leader of political liberation movement in Kwara South.