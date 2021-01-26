The trial Judge in the April 5, 2018 Offa bank robbery case, Justice Haleemah Salman yesterday blamed the prosecution for the seeming delay in the dispensation of the case.

At the resumed hearing of the case yesterday after a prolonged adjournment, Justice Salman expressed the displeasure of the court on the media reports that the court was delaying the trial of the suspects.

“The court is not happy about the news going round in the media that the court is delaying adjudication on this matter. If anybody is to be blamed for the delay in this trial, it’s the prosecution. The case was adjourned on September 7, 2020 to December 21/22 to enable the prosecution bring its key witness (Inspector Joseph Danjuma) to court. But on December 21, 2020, the prosecution was still unable to produce the witness, citing administrative bottlenecks,” Justice Salman said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Barr. Bola Gold had filed an application before the court seeking the replacement of its key witness, Inspector Danjuma with Inspector John Newoke.