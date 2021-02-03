ADVERTISEMENT

By OLUSHOLA BELLO, Lagos

Offerservice, an e-Commence platform, has poised to raise its registered user’s figure to five million by the end of fourth quarter (Q4) of 2021.

The managing director of Offerservice, Tony Emmanuel at a press briefing held in Lagos said in two months of operation in Nigeria, the Company has recorded close to 5,000 registered users on its platform.

“A survey revealed that people actually do businesses but still rely on the traditional ways of selling except are few who are youthful at heart who have embraced technology. This was made possible by our energetic field staff members who collected these organic data on a day-to-day basis. We have combed the length of Lagos and have a tentacle in Enugu also,” he said.

Emmanuel noted that “In months to come, we anticipate covering the geo-political regions in Nigeria with our data collection crusade which largely helps to beam light on the underprivileged and professionals who are desirous to create awareness for their business.”

He stated that Lagos is important to the Company, being the most populous city in Nigeria and by extension, in Africa with a population size of over 21 million, noting that “We are poised to raise our registered user’s figure to five million or more by the end of Q4 in 2021.”

On the benefits of the platform, the CEO of Offerservice explained “ It creates a symbiotic community market for individuals who are keen to render service and for those who require immediate service without hassles.”

According to him, with the platform in full use, it will naturally reduce the level of traffic on the roads of Nigeria and other countries in the world.

“The platform cuts out the middleman approach that tries to rip people off. It also helps to project registered users to potential buyers in their state, federal or across the globe.

“ It helps people in diaspora make vivid decisions regarding business transactions they want to get involved in and indirectly reduces unemployment in every society because it helps people to look inwards and find innate skillsets that has been dormant thereby giving them opportunities to activate and make profit from them.

He added that the Company is creating a user-friendly online community where all the various actors can easily leverage its rich and unique capabilities.

He further said that “We will be introducing new features in phases to consolidate on what we already have so they can enhance usability and make our platform more interactive for all our users.

“Embedded in our business model is the need to always give back to the society. We will channel our efforts appropriately towards ensuring our corporate social responsibilities are in accordance with environmental, social, and economic sustainability.”