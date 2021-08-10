Medical personnel, including doctors and nurses at the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital (COUTH), Amaku-Awka, Anambra State have lamented the absence of patients who had appointments with them and attributed the situation to the sit-at-home order given by proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

When LEADERSHIP arrived at the General Outpatient Department (GOPD) of the hospital, about six consultants, who were discussing effects of the IPOB sit-at- order, lamented that many of their patients could not turn up for their appointment.

One of the consultants said, “Monday is usually a very busy day for us, but we finished longer attending to only few patients because most of them did not come, probably because of the sit-at-home order.”

Also, economic and social activities were low in the state, as civil servants abandoned their offices while markets, banks, street stores were closed.

The state government, through the head of service (HOS), Mr Harry Udu, had warned civil servants not to comply with the sit-at-home order, threatening that any worker who failed to come to work would not be paid August salary.

To ensure compliance, Udu had directed commissioners and permanent secretaries of the various ministries to record attendance of workers who came to work.

Incidentally, LEADERSHIP findings showed that most of the few workers who even reported at their offices at the Chief Jerome Udoji State Secretariat, complex, Awka, only signed the attendance register, and, went back to their homes.

The popular Eke-Awka market in Awka, and, the other small Nkwo Amaenyi market were closed.