Chairmen of local government areas in Jigawa State have been charged to abide by rule of law and leadership ethics in discharging their responsibilities and trust reposed on them.

The commissioner for Local Government Kabiru Hassan Sugungun made the call while speaking at the opening sessions of the two-day retreat organised for the newly elected local government chairmen, Vice chairmen and councillors of the 27 local government councils in the state.

He said the retreat was aimed at enhancing their capacity on effective leadership, rule of law and general responsibilities of local government councils as third tiers of government in Nigeria.

The commissioner said the training is expected to inform the councils chairmen and their councillors on the role of each segment in steering the affairs of the local government as stipulated by the Nigerian constitution.

Sugungum also revealed that, experts were invited to provide technical advice and ideas on how the councils could improve their internally generated revenue, how to tackle the security, and economic challenges, land tussle and other existing bothering issues in their areas.

He charged the participant to make best use of the idea and knowledge they acquired at the training for fulfilling the yearning aspirations of the electorates who voted them in to the office.