Ogbe Primary School Effurun will lock horns with Valley Stream British Academy Sapele in the final match of the Zenith Bank/Delta Headmasters’ Cup football competition at the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba on Thursday.

To reach the final of the competition for all primary schools in Delta State, Ogbe Primary School defeated Royal Foundation Primary School, Ogwashi Uku, 3-0 while Valley Stream British Academy edged out Destiny Primary School Ughelli with a lone goal in a match decided at the Hussey College Warri.

The annual developmental football competition is being sponsored by Zenith Bank for the first time in collaboration with the government of Delta State.

Already, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has promised that the winner of the competition will get a 32-seater coaster bus among other prizes after the final on Thursday.

Sponsors, Zenith Bank, are also expected to shower the young footballers with gift items at the Thursday’s final game which will be witnessed by top dignitaries in the state.

The Delta State’s permanent secretary in the Basic and Secondary School Ministry, Augustine Oghoro, confirmed on Tuesday that the Governor will be present at the final.

“We are all set. The bus for the winning team among other prizes is ready.

Governor Okowa loves youth development and he will witness the final on Thursday. It will be a carnival for the young lads,” Oghoro said.

Destiny Primary School and the Royal Foundation Primary School will fight for the prize of the third place match expected to serve as curtain raiser before the final on Thursday at the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba