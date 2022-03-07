The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Monday, presented certificate of return to candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and winner of the Ogoja/Yala federal constituency by-election, Chief Jude Ogbeche Ngaji in Abuja.

The INEC National Commissioner and chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Mr Festus Okoye, presented the certificate of return on behalf of the Commission to the House of Representatives member-elect, Chief Ngaji, noting that his job wss simply to present the certificate of return to the winner of the election.

The member-elect for Yala/Ogoja was accompanied by the Cross River state chairman of the APC, Alphonsus Ogar Eba Esq, Rt Hon Tom Agi, General Manager, Waste Management Agency Cross River State, Sunday Oko (Otolo), Hon Abang (aka Mature), Hon Gabriel Bravo Oluohu, Hon John Odey, ans Hon Boniface Okache, amongst others.

It would be recalled that the APC candidate in Ogoja/Yala federal constituency by-election was declared the winner by INEC after polling the highest number of lawful votes – 22,778, to defeat his closest rival, Hon. Mike Usibe of PDP who got 20,590 votes.

Barr Alphonsus in his reaction, while congratulating Chief Jude Ngaji for the victory, said the party will now go back to the drawing board and that the party will restrategise to take the entire wards in the state for the APC in coming elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thereafter, Barr Eba led the member-elect and others supporters present to the Abuja residence of the State Governor, Prof Ben Ayade, to formally present the certificate to him and thank him and as well receive his blessings.

ADVERTISEMENT