The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last Saturday’s Ogoja/Yala federal constituency by-election in Cross River State, Mike Usibe, has formally rejected the results of the election announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In a statement personally signed by him, he alleged that the exercise was marred by violent killings, thuggery, and unprecedented electoral fraud perpetrated by security agencies and INEC staff.

He vowed to challenge the outcome of the election in court even as he accused the security operatives of bias.

According to him, they have evidence of bullet shells, those wounded, and photographs of sponsored agents snatching ballot boxes and tampering with ballot papers and result sheets

He said, “arising from the Ogoja/Yala federal constituency by-election, which took place on Saturday, 26th February 2022, there are fundamental issues that can not be glossed over, in the interest of the electoral process, the good people of the ogoja/yala Federal Constituency and posterity.

“First, the people came out and voted massively for their party of choice, Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) and outrightly rejected Gov Ayade and the All Progressives Congress(APC).The PDP clearly won the election.

“In the light of the foregoing, I hereby state clearly that I am the authentic winner of the by-election and should have been so declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“This old-fashioned electoral fraud will be appropriately redressed within the confines of the law.

“I thank the good people of Ogoja/Yala and all my supporters for giving me their mandate, which by the grace of God is still intact.”