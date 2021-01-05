By Anayo Onukwugha, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike says the federal government has been playing politics with the Ogoni environment remediation programme recommended by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP).

He noted that Ogoni, having played a pivotal role in the economic development of Rivers State and the country deserves more than what is currently being offered to the area.

Wike spoke on Tuesday at Bori, headquarters of Khana local government area of the state, during the commissioning of the 16.06 kilometers dual carriage Sakpenwa-Bori Riad by the Enugu State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

The governor urged Ogoni people to stop believing those who use Ogoni clean-up exercise at the turn of election year to deceive them and wondered why clean-up never happens when elections are over.

He said: “I am not like Federal Government. They promised you they will do Ogoni clean up. Has it been cleaned? I promised you road, have I done it? So you can see the difference between our party and their own party. The difference is clear.

“When election comes in 2023, they will start another clean up. You people don’t even ask question. Why is it a year to election that Ogoni clean up will always commence? Now that there is no election are they doing clean up now? Watch from next year they will start clean up.”

Wike stated that it has remained undisputed that only the governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are delivering development projects to their people.

The governor challenged those who feel uncomfortable with his public declarations to also showcase their projects and invite persons of repute to commission them as he has done since December.

He stated that because of the existing mutual trust between his leadership team and the people, sufficient progress have been achieved in Ogoni land and in the entire state in terms of project delivery.

Wike announced the commencement of the phase two of the newly commissioned road, which will now be from Bori to Kono and it will be awarded to the same construction firm, China Civil Engineering and Construction Company (CCECC).

He said: “Let me tell you, I will dualise from here, Bori to Kono. It will be handled by the same contractor to maintain the same standard.

“So, when I finish and go, I will tell Ogoni people that it was in my tenure that you got road; dualised road, from Saakpenwa to Kono with street lights.

“This is what we call development. You can leave Port Harcourt and come back home any day, any time. This is what makes a city.

“When I say Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors are doing well, people are angry. If they are doing well, let them call us. Is it hidden?

“PDP Governors, we are challenging others, tell us what you’re doing. It is not to take money to go and buy one governor. That’s not it. We are talking about governors that are interested in the development of their people. We are commissioning projects.”

Inaugurating the road project, Enugu State Governor. Dr. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi acknowledged that many projects have been inaugurated by Governor Wike, including the Saakpenwa -Bori road which was a campaign promise that has been fulfilled.

Ugwuanyi said: “Today’s event is significant as it epitomises the desirable fellowship among colleague governors while providing opportunity for experience sharing and other discourses on service delivery.

“I congratulate your Excellency, Governor Wike on the accomplishment of this infrastructural milestone among many others which will undoubtedly make life more meaningful for the people of Ogoni land

“I understand that this strategic road project was a campaign promise that has been truthfully fulfilled. Expectedly, it gladdens the hearts of Ogoni people and reinforces their faith in our constitutional democracy.

“I enjoin the good people of Ogoni land and entire Rivers State to continue to support Governor Wike with their prayers and wise counsel as he takes Rivers State to the next level.”