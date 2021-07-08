Ogoni ethnic nationality in Rivers State has called on President Muhammadu Buhari not to assent to the Petroleum Industry Bill (BIP) until issues concerning host communities and ending gas flaring were addressed.

They threatened to block the Eleme-Onne axis of the East-West Road if the minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, fail to return the road project back to the Presidential Infrastructure Development Fund (PIDF) or look for money to commence work on the road within 14 days.

Addressing reporters in Port Harcourt yesterday, the leader of the Ogoni Peoples Assembly (OPA), Reverend Probel Williams, also called on Buhari, to reject the allocation of 30 percent profit of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to explore for oil in the frontier basins.

Williams said it was an insult to allocate a paltry three per cent to host communities and 30 percent of NNPC profit for oil exploration and exploitation in frontier basins.

The OPA leader said, “Our attention has also been drawn to the news on the passage of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) after 20 long years of playing politics with it at the National Assembly. We consider it an insult to allocate a paltry three per cent to host communities and 30 per cent of NNPC profit for oil exploration and exploitation in frontier basins.

“The three per cent becomes more embarrassing when we remember the total loss of livelihoods of our people in the Niger Delta while individuals and communities in Zamfara State are going home with 100 percent of every gold mined on their land.

“We call on the President, Muhammadu Buhari, to refuse to assent to the bill as soon as it is forwarded to his office until issues concerning host communities and ending gas flaring are properly addressed. We want to see an achievable road map to ending gas flaring in Nigeria by 2030.”