After one week of massive protest, the people of Ogoni ethnic nationality in Rivers State will today reopen the Eleme-Onne section of the East-West Road to traffic.

The protesters had on Monday, July 26, 2021, blocked the road to protest its deplorable state, despite being the only access to several infrastructure that are the main contributors to the national economy.

ADVERTISEMENT

The protesters yesterday organised a thanksgiving service to mark a successful one-week protest at Akpajo in Eleme local government area.

The thanksgiving service was attended by several political and religious leaders, including the senator representing Rivers South-East District in the National Assembly, Senator Barry Mpigi as well as two members of the House of Representatives, Hon. Dumnemene Dekor and Hon. Kingsley Chinda.

Speaking at the event, Mpigi lauded people of Ogoni especially the leadership of the Ogoni Peoples Assembly (OPA) for carrying out the protest.

Mpigi said, “It has been a week crusade and we have followed the crusade. A lot of us were not here but we were here in the spirit. A lot of us were in Abuja doing the coordination of what you people are doing here.

“I want to thank the youths; I want to thank the people of Ogoni. Even when they said ₦2.5billion has been released but if by tomorrow (Monday) by 12:00 noon, it is not confirmed, even if it is only me, I will come back and block the road again. Let nobody deceive us,” he said.