Ogun State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, yesterday disclosed that the agricultural initiative introduced by his administration has successfully created jobs for over 70, 000 beneficiaries within the past two years of his assumption of office as the governor.

Abiodun made the disclosure while speaking yesterday after inspection of the Eweje Farm Institute in Odeda, during the final campaign rally of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to Odeda local government area of the state ahead of the council poll today.

The governor said the initiatives, which included the Cassava Demonstration Farm and the Anchor Borrowers Programme, were deliberately targeted at ensuring food sufficiency and security in the country as well as creating employment opportunities for the teeming youths of the state.

“This initiative was implemented as a way not just to ensure food sufficiency, food security, grow what you eat and eat what you grow policies of President Buhari, it has at the same time offered employment opportunities to our people.

“This has been very successful in Ogun State, we have over 70,000 beneficiaries of such and we will continue in this manner”.

He said the beneficiaries under the initiative were given parcels of land to farm, while the anchors provided the required input and the Ministry of Agriculture provided the necessary guidance by way of extension services.

While commending the Central Bank of Nigeria(CBN) for providing the beneficiaries with stipends until their crops are harvested, Abiodun said the assistance rendered by the apex bank had also helped to facilitate the programme.