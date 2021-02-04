Ogun State All Progressive Congress (APC) Concern Group has made a clarion call to the Presidency and the Chairman of the National Reconciliation and Harmonization Committee of the APC, Governor Mai Mala Buni to save the party in the state.

In a statement released by the Spokesperson of the group, Comrade Olusola Makinde in Abeokuta, he stated that it’s very imperative and germamne that conscious efforts are made to reconcile all the warring groups within the APC in the State as failure to do this will spell doom for the party

Making reference to the unfortunate incident that happened in Kwara State during the APC Registration, he stated that the Party must at all cost avoid such occurrence again; in his words,” The fortune and existence of our great party has been been threatened in the State, local government and ward executive of the party and their eventual replacement with a 3- man caretaker committee at the State Level by the national working committee.”

He explained that previous moves to reconcile warring members and groups in the party in the state has failed, citing the case of the last visit of the national stakeholders in which they visited the state to broker peace in the party which could not be achieved because of the failure of the state party stakeholders to honor the meeting with their presence.

“It’s a big eyesore for the national stakeholders as key members and stakeholders failed to attend the meeting, Senators, House of Representatives Members and other party chieftain all failed to attend this meeting”he explained

Mr. Olusola also stated,” the information from the local level of the party is indeed alarming as it shows evident cases of cracks within the party which must be fixed.”

He further pleaded with President Muhammadu Buhari and His Excellency Mai Mala Buni who is the chairman of the national reconcilation and harmonization committee meeting to urgently wade into the crises plaguing the party in the State.

According to him,” the unity of our party starts from the grassroot level and this must be protected at all cost, without fully entrenching the cores of unity amongst us, we fight a lost battle hence the need for us all to embrace peace and work together as one.”