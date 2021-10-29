Ogun State House of Assembly has directed the executive arm of government to commence the immediate implementation of the State Animal Grazing Regulation and Cattle Ranch Establishment Law, 2020 already assented to by the governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, almost a month ago without delay.

The speaker of the Assembly, Olakunle Oluomo, gave the directive while presiding over the House’s plenary session yesterday in Abeokuta, the state capital.

Oluomo said the immediate implementation of the law became exigent so as to be able to tame the farmers and herders clashes which usually occurred annually when dry season approached, particularly at the Yewa axis of the state.

The speaker, who was apparently responding to the submission of a member representing Yewa North I state constituency, Adegoke Adeyanju, spoke under personal explanation and directed the special adviser on Security to the state governor, AIG Olusola Subaru (Rtd) and other concerned government officials to immediately set machinery in motion towards compliance with all sections of the law.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said there was the need for government and necessary stakeholders to prepare towards curbing the incessant clashes between herders and farmers that often happened during the dry season.

He said as the dry season draws closer, the incessant clashes between the herders and farmers should be nipped in the bud through the immediate implementation of the law to save farmers from losing their farmlands to nomadic pastoralists, who always engaged in illegal open grazing on farmlands in his constituency.