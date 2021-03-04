BY FEMI OYEWESO, Abeokuta

The Ogun State House of Assembly on Thursday impeached its Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Oludare Kadiri over allegations of gross misconduct levelled against him.

Kadiri, a lawmaker representing Ijebu North State’s Constituency at the state Assembly, was removed from office during a plenary session yesterday presided over by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Olakunle Oluomo at the Assembly Complex, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, the state capital.

A total of 19 lawmakers out of the 26 legislatures had voted in favour of the recommendation of the report submitted to the House by the 5-man ad-hoc committee set up by the House and chaired by the Majority Leader, Hon. Yusuf Sheriff to investigate allegations of gross misconduct levelled against him.

LEADERSHIP Friday recalled that the former Deputy Speaker had earlier been arrested last Friday 26, 2021 for allegedly leading suspected hoodlums to assault some party stalwarts in their houses during the recently concluded membership revalidation exercise of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

He was thereafter arrested and detained at the police’s command headquarters in Eleweran, Abeokuta.

His arrest and detention however prompted a legal practitioner in the state, Barrister Adebiyi Odugbesan to petition the state assembly, forcing the House to institute a probe into the allegations and demand for his removal from office.

But after deliberations on the ad-hoc committee on the “Petition for Removal of the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Dare Kadiri, Oluwatimileyin from Office for Gross Misconduct” presented to the Assembly, a member representing Ijebu-North East, Hon. Abayomi Fasuwa moved the motion for its adoption and was seconded by his Ijebu-Ode counterpart, Hon. Kemi Oduwole, before it was supported by the 19 other lawmakers at the plenary session.

Fasuwa submitted a report endorsed by nineteen lawmakers conveying their unanimous confirmation in support of the recommendation of the ad-hoc committee’s report, which they noted had found Kadiri guilty of acts of gross misconduct and therefore endorsed his removal from office as Deputy Speaker of the Assembly.

But in a swift reaction however, the embattled Deputy Speaker, Kadiri has described the purported impeachment as contained in the report of the ad-hoc committee set up by the state Assembly as illegal and a gross violation of the constitution.