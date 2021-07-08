Henceforth in Ogun State, a three-year jail term without an option of fine awaits anyone or group of persons who rear, herd or graze livestock in any part of the state except within the permitted ranches.

The provision is contained in a Bill passed into law by the Ogun State House of Assembly, which is awaiting Governor Dapo Abiodun’s assent.

This is just as anybody or group of persons, who rears cattle or livestock outside the permitted ranches after the commencement of the law also risks forfeiting such livestock or herds of cattle under their control to government when the law eventually comes into effect.

The piece of legislation is titled ‘Animal Grazing Regulation and Cattle Ranch Establishment Bill 2020’.

The Bill, which among other things, seek to criminalise open grazing of cattle or livestock in any part of the state, was sponsored by Hon. Ganiyu Oyedeji, who presented a report of the House Committee on Agriculture on the Bill at plenary session of the House presided over by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Olakunle Oluomo, on Thursday.

Titled: “A Law to Regulate Animal Grazing, Establishment of Cattle Ranches in Designated Grazing Areas of Ogun State and for other Matters incidental thereto and connected therewith” with reference number: HB No. 045/OG/2021, the Bill was said to be part of the efforts at addressing the incessant clashes between livestock owners, herders and farmers in the state, which has often led to loss of lives and properties over the years.

After presenting the report of his committee to the House, Oyedeji thereafter, moved the motion for its adoption and was seconded by Hon. Olusola Adams and supported by other lawmakers through a voice vote.

The Bill was later read and adopted clause-by-clause after which the motion for its third reading was moved by the Majority Leader, Yusuf Sheriff, seconded by Wahab Haruna, after which the Clerk of the House and Head of Legislative Services, Deji Adeyemo, took the third reading of the Bill before the lawmakers.

Responding, Speaker Oluomo directed that the clean copy of the Bill be transmitted to the state governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, for his assent.