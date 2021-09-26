Popular actor and producer, Prince Jide Kosoko has said his biggest project till date, an epic movie titled Ogun Awoyaya is budgeted at a huge sum of two hundred million naira.

The talented actor and theatre practitioner said all was ready for the historical events that led to Ogun Ahoyaya (boiling battle) to be made into a movie.

Jide Babs as he is popularly called has given almost 40 years into the theatre industry. He noted that the epic would have a thousand casts and things were being tidied up to showcase a great movie that the public would love because it is based on a true story about Lagos.

“I am about to kick off the production of the movie, a super epic titled ‘Ogun Ahoyaya’. it is a movie close to my heart. Being a prince in Lagos and a descendant of ObaKosoko, the movie would showcase a lot that many are not aware of.

Ww did the stage play of Ogun Ahoyaya during Lagos at 50 at the National Arts Theatre, Iganmu, Lagos and it was a huge success. Imagine what tbe movie would be like. Partners and sponsors are still welcome to work with us. It is a collaborative project led by Babskos Company.

The secretrary of the BOT of Theatre Arts and Motion Picture Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN), added that the movie would be a milestone in the annals of the Nigerian movie industry.

Ogun Ahoyaya, a historical play is centered around events in Lagos of the 18th century. It reflects on the legendary feud between King Kosoko and King Akintoye. Prince Kosoko is the rightful heir to the Lagos throne. But due to the feud between him and Eletu Odibo (the Prime Minister), his nephew Akintoye is made king on the pretense that Prince Kosoko could not be located when Oba Oluwole died. King Akitoye realising who Kosoko is persuades his people to search for him, so as to make him return to Lagos.