Ogun State government has banned indiscriminate pasting of political campaign posters in its metropolis, warning politicians seeking elective office positions, as well as their political parties against deploying advertisements anywhere in the state without obtaining the necessary approval.

The government in a statement issued by the state’s Signage and Advertisements Agency (OGSAA) declared that any political advertisements deployed across the state without obtaining the necessary approval will be removed with immediate effect.

In the statement, dated April, 2022 and signed by the agency’s general manager, Fola Onifade the government admonished aspirants from all the political parties to, “strictly follow the provisions of the law” which required that all aspirants and their political parties must pay the statutory fees to the agency before any political advertisements is deployed.

“Aspirants are to note that in accordance with schedule 2 (2) of the Ogun State Signage Laws, all political signs shall not exceed one and a half square meters on residential properties and three square meters on nonresidential properties”.

Onifade in the release, further warned that the height in all cases must not exceed two meters.

“Schedule 2(3)(8) further provides that posters and handbills shall not exceed a maximum face area of 0.5 square meters and shall not be pasted or displayed on the surface of any public building, fence perimeter walls, or public structures like bridges and bus shelters”.

Onifade however, enjoins all aspirants and their political parties participating in the forthcoming general elections to adhere to the warnings in order to avoid further wrath of the law.