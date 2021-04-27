BY FEMI OYEWESO, Abeokuta

The Ogun State commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun on Sunday, arrested three Mobile Policemen attached to MOPOL-16 for allegedly extorting an undergraduate student of the Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo, Lagos.

The policemen identified as Inspector Sunday John, Sgt. Jimoh Asimiya and Sgt. Solomon Adedapo were said to have forcefully extorted the sum of N153, 000 from the LASU student, identified as Sheriff Adedigba who was on transit between Abeokuta, the state capital to Lagos State last Friday April 23rd, 2021.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed the arrest of the affected policemen to journalists yesterday in Abeokuta, said the Command’s number one officer ordered the arrest of the trio of Inspector John, Sgts. Asimiya and Adedigba after learning about the incident through social media Sunday morning.

“Having heard about the incident on social media, CP Ajogun directed the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) at Owode Egba Division, whose jurisdiction the incident occurred, to fish out the erring police officers with immediate effect.

The three officers were quickly identified and apprehended”.

Oyeyemi, who disclosed that the three policemen have been immediately subjected to an “Orderly Room trial”, further explained that the exhibited money recovered from the erring Mobile Policemen have been returned to the victim.

Ogun PPRO however, assured that appropriate punishment would be melted out on the erring Policemen at the conclusion of their trials.