Dr Adrian Ogun has been appointed as the chairman of Streamcent, a digital platform that streams sports and entertainment videos and live shows.

According to a statement announcing the appointment, Ogun is coming to the chairmanship position of Streamcent with a wealth of experience in the entertainment industry, having traversed sports and show business sub-industries.

He was the last promoter to successfully host a world heavy weight championship fight in Africa, since ‘Rumble in the Jungle’ in 1974, featuring Muhammad Ali and George Forman.

Speaking shortly after he was unveiled as the chairman, Ogun said; “I know that Nigerian world champion fighters like Kamaru Usman, Israel Adesanya and Anthony Joshua are eager to host at least one of their fights back home in Nigeria.

“What’s more, I know how to emulate international standards and how to adapt the Western pay per view fight model to be both profitable to foreign networks and affordable to the average Nigerian thereby, making the hosting a world title fight in Nigeria a feasible ‘win-win’ situation for TV networks, combat organisations, the pugilists and more importantly adoring Nigerian fight fans.”

He added that, “Furthermore, when Floyd Mayweather Jnr. wanted to host his 50th and last fight on the African continent, I was contacted by US TV networks to promote the fight on the African continent because of my past experience in hosting a successful world title boxing show in South Africa. I am now bringing that international exposure to Streamcent.”