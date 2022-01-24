The Ogun State government at the weekend urged the Federal Ministry of Finance to deemphasize conditions, mandating participating states to provide a certain percentage of the project counterpart fund before they can access grants from the international donor agencies.

The state commissioner for Finance and Chief Economic Adviser, Mr. Dapo Okubadejo, made the call during a meeting with a team from the International Economic Relations Department (IERD) of the Federal Ministry of Finance, led by its Director, Hajiya Aisha Omar, who visited him in Abeokuta, the state capital.

Okubadejo argued that mandating participating states to provide a certain percentage of the counterpart fund as a requirement for accessing loans or grants was no longer in reality with the current economic situation of the country as most states are faced with numerous financial obligations.

Rather than continue to apply the existing terms, the Ogun State finance commissioner suggested that donor agencies should collaborate with the federal ministry of finance to evaluate capacity of states seeking such loans or grants before approvals are granted.

He also enjoined development partners to deemphasize the use of level and rate of disbursement, rather than the impact rate of loans to partnering states as a yardstick for measuring their performance.

“Most states are grappling with wage increase, COVID-19 pandemic, slowdown in economic activities and decrease in Internally Generated Revenue (IGR). All of these have put pressure on the funding capacity of state governments,’’ he said.

Responding, the team leader, Hajiya Omar, corroborated the commissioner, saying her agency was working on the mandate of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) for a downward review of amounts allocated for consultancy services, and focus on infrastructural development and capacity building for sustainability of the programme.

