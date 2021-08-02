Ogun State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, on Monday afternoon, announced the death of his biological father, Dr. Emmanuel Adesanya Abiodun, whose death occurred after a brief illness.

Aged 89, the patriarch of the Abiodun family of Iperu Remo breathed his last at the family house where he had been receiving treatment due to his old age until his death.

A statement issued on Monday afternoon in Abeokuta, the state capital by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Kunle Somorin, said the late Pa Abiodun, a devout Christian, is survived by his wife, Madam Victoria Abiodun, many children, which include the incumbent Ogun State governor, grandchildren, great grandchildren as well as other members of the family.

The statement further said that the deceased, an Educationist, worked as a school teacher for many years across the defunct Western State and was fondly called “Baba Teacher” due to his dedication to duty imparting knowledge and inculcating the right values in his students.

Abiodun’s CPS, however, stated that further announcements would be made by the family in due course.