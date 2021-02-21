Ogun State Governor Prince Dapo Abiodun has inaugurated a 20-man peace committee on farmers-herders conflict headed by a former House of Representatives member, Hon. Kayode Oladele, with a charge to look into the remote and immediate causes clashes and find lasting solutions to crisis and quickly rehabilitate the victims.

The governor who spoke while inaugurating the committee at the Oba Complex, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta yesterday said government was hopeful that it would unravel activities that always led to crisis in that axis of the state.

He directed the Ministry of Housing and that of Special Duties to within 24 hours rehabilitate all displaced persons and work out compensations for all victims.

“Government believes that with the committee, what really happened to disrupt the peace of the areas will be made known because knowing what happened will prevent occurrences and how to solve it. You will ensure that the clashes do not happen again. But if it happens, you will know the steps to be taken.

You will also look at any other matters that threaten peace in the state”, the governor said.

The committee, according to the governor, has four weeks to carry out and submit its assignment, adding that it would be a standing one saddled with the responsibility of engendering peaceful co-existence in the state.

He said President Muhammadu Buhari was impressed with the methods adopted by the state government in addressing the crisis, adding that this had made the president to direct other states to adopt the same template in resolving the farmers-herders crises.

He said palliatives would given to all farmers and herders affected in the clashes, and directed the committee to liaise with the Ministry of Special Duties for seamless distribution, just he directed the Ministry of Housing to provide accommodation for those whose houses were destroyed.

Governor Abiodun while enumerating the link between peace and development, noted that no meaningful development would be achieved if clashes like that of farmers and herders were allowed to continue. He said the aim of the state was to become number one in internally generated revenue in the country.

In his welcome address, the secretary to the state government, Mr. Tokunbo Talabi, noted that the committee arose from a lot of brain storming by government, adding that with the inauguration, the state was setting a pace in conflict resolution in the country.

He said it was imperative for members of the committee to understand the magnitude of their responsibilities and come up with solutions that would engender peaceful co-existence.

In their goodwill messages, the South-west Coordinator of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Alhaji Kabir Muhammed, thanked the state government for setting up the committee, while the representative of Fulani Youth in the state, Abumumuni Ibrahim, pledged the cooperation of his group towards finding a lasting solution to the clashes.