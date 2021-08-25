Ogun State government has applauded the Nigerian Bottling Company Limited (NBC) for its innovative initiatives aimed at optimising plastic packaging and waste management in the country.

Speaking during the annual NBC stakeholder’s forum themed ‘Packaging and Waste Management: Key Drivers, Challenges and Solutions’, they commended the company for leading efforts to ensure the eradication of the menace of plastic waste in the country.

The keynote speaker and special adviser to the Ogun State Government on Environment, Ola Oresanya, applauded NBC for holding the forum which will go a long way in entrenching the culture of internal self-regulation in the fight against waste.

“I want to congratulate NBC for their consideration for the environment. In putting together this forum for open conversations around issues affecting the environment, NBC has demonstrated its commitment towards finding a solution to the issue of waste management in Nigeria. This is commendable because not many manufacturers have this kind of forum where the facts can be laid out” he said.

The special guest of honour at the virtual session and Minister of Environment, Mahmood Abubakar, represented by the Director of Pollution Control and Environmental Health, Charles Ikeah, echoed similar sentiments and commended the company for organizing the stakeholders forum and for being at the forefront of the fight against environmental waste.

Abubakar highlighted the federal government’s commitment to awareness creation, enforcement of relevant regulations, as well as provision of an enabling environment for private sector participation.

Also speaking, the president of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Ahmed Mansur, urged other organizations, particularly in the manufacturing sector, to emulate NBC’s ambitious commitment to rid the environment of plastic wastes and prioritise the lifecycle of their packaging materials in their production processes.