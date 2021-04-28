ADVERTISEMENT

BY BODE GBADEBO, Abuja

Traditional rulers from border towns of Ogun State on Monday stormed the National Assembly complex to throw their weight behind the Border Institute Bill, sponsored by Senator Tolu Odebiyi (APC, Ogun West) .

The Bill seeks the establishment of the National Institute for Border Studies, in Imeko in Ogun West senatorial district.

According to the piece of legislation, the institute is proposed to be a degree awarding institution, with the power to admit students and award degree certificates upon the completion of their statutory academic years and after satisfying the requirements of the institute’s council.

Also, the institute is designed to develop and conduct courses for training of students as well as teachers in the teaching profession, expand the horizon for indigenous research and provide the basis for cooperation, partnership and collaboration with relevant institutions, researchers and stakeholders in Nigeria and beyond.

At the public hearing on the Bill on Monday in Abuja, organised by the Senate Commitee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFund, the Ogun royal fathers including the Olu of Ilaro, Oba Kehinde Olugbenle; the Onipokia of Ipokia Yewa, Oba Yisa Adesola Olaniyan; Alagbara of Agbara Yewa, Oba Lukman Jayeola Agunbiade; Eselu of Iselu Yewa, Oba Ebenezer Akintunde Akinyemi; the Abepa of Joga Orile Yewa, Oba (Dr.) Adeyemi Olanrewaju Adekeye; Onimeko of Imeko, Oba Benjamin Olanite Alabi, and the Aboro of Iboroland, Oba Daniel Salako, graced the occasion to express support for the proposed Border Institute.

The traditional rulers at separate interviews with journalists, said their presence was to openly demonstrate the seriousness and eagerness of the Yelwa people of Ogun State for the Institute, which according to them, will have positive multiplier effects on their various communities.