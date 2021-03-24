ADVERTISEMENT

BY FEMI OYEWESO, Abeokuta

Ogun State government (OGSG) on Wednesday, approved the recruitment of security personnel to be deployed to public schools across the state in order to guard against kidnapping of students across the state.

The state governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun disclosed this while hosting members of the House of Representatives’ Committee on Basic Education who visited him at his office in Oke Misan, Abeokuta, the state capital.

Though silent on the total number of security men to be recruited for that purpose, Abiodun disclosed to the House Committee, led by its chairman, Hon. (Prof) Julius Ihonvbere that his administration does not want to be reactive hence the need to beef up security in all its schools across the state.

The governor declared that as a responsible administration, “we do not want to be reactive on the issue of security in our schools. We want to ensure that not only our children are safe, but their teachers also”.

He also informed the House Committee that about 600 schools would be rehabilitated across the state as part of efforts to provide a conducive environment for teaching and learning before the end of his first term in office.

Earlier, the Committee chairman, Prof. Ihonvbere lauded Abiodun for paying the 2018, 2019 and 2020 educational counterpart fund, disclosing that the state still has about N2. 7 Billion to access from UBEC.