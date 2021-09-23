Local government pensioners in Ogun State yesterday staged a protest across major streets of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, demanding for the payment of their 10 year outstanding gratuity.

The protesters under the aegis of Local Government Pensioners Association (LOGPAN), shutdown the Governor’s Office in Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta as they blocked the two main gates of the Governor’s Office at the State Secretariat complex for over four hours, preventing the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Tokunbo Talabi and other civil servants from gaining entrance.

Armed with placards bearing different inscriptions which included: “gratuities are on sales to pensioners”, “Governor Dapo Abiodun honour your father and treat Pensioners well” and “Governor Abiodun Abiodun, we don’t deserve this worst humiliation”, among others, accused Governor Dapo Abiodun of failing to keep his promises to the pensioners.

Addressing journalists, the state Chairman of LOGPAN, Sikiru Ayilara lamented that some of them still earn a paltry sum of N3,000 as monthly pension.

Ayilara described the quarterly payment of N500 million by the governor which according to him would take 34 years to clear all the gratuities as “a wicked act” which is unacceptable.

He called for the review of the policy by voting N1billion monthly instead of payment of N500m quarterly which he said would take 34 years to clear the outstanding.

He explained that his association had written 13 letters to the governor seeking his audience to address their demands, “but the governor has remained recalcitrant and unyielding to their demands”.

Responding to the pensioners, the SSG, Tokunbo Talabi appealed to the pensioners to be more patient with the government, saying “the government is currently experiencing hard times.”

He assured that the government would look into the demands of the pensioners.