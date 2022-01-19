Residents of Agbado Crossing in Ifo local government area of Ogun state have lamented over the 150% increase in electricity tariff by Ikeja Electric.

According to one of the residents, Mr.Eric Umezurike, “as at April last year, I paid N2,500 for a room and palour self-contain flat. The amount was increased in August last year to N4,000. With the recent increment, I now pay N7,000 on the same apartment.

“Where are my going to get the money from. The increase is alarming.Government should intervene so as to avert this arbitrary increase.”

Another resident, Mr Joe Igbokwe pointed out that, “1 now pay about N24,000 per month as electricity tariff adding that the tariff is almost running at per with house rent” He stated further that the prepaid meters promised by government agency has not been forthcoming as people find it difficult to get the meters.

A respondent who pleaded anonymity at the Lonlo office of Ikeja DisCo said the best option for electricity consumers is to opt for installation of pre-paid meters but that the meters which are supposed to free are not readily available.

A Landlord at Agbado crossing area of the state, Mr Alani Akinoso said: “I went to a pre-paid metering company and told to pay N9,000 for registration of 3 phases of pre-paid meters,” he said despite promises by officials that the pre-paid meters would be supplied before now, he is still left to battle with estimated billings.

