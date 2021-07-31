Residents of Agbado-Oja in Ogun State yesterday staged a peaceful protest over the state of the Agbado Oja – Ijoko road.

The residents alleged that the untarred and dilapidated road which is regularly plied by articulated vehicles belonging to the construction giant, the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation Ltd (CCECC) in the ongoing railway project had gone worse.

The residents who brandished placards with different inscriptions blocked the road along the Ope-ilu area of the community, disallowing movement of vehicles, including the heavy trucks belonging to the CCECC from using the route.

The police were seen at the area maintaining law and order during the protest.

In a Save-Our-Soul plea by members and leaders of the communities, they lamented the suffering which the residents pass through on the Agbado-Ijoko road which had not been motorable for many years.

One of the leaders, Baale Oluwo Odunaiye Ikija, noted that the state of the road had become a cause of worry for residents, adding that they are always compelled to resort to self-help to do some works and make it motorable .

He called on the government to come to the aid of the community, even as the railway project was ongoing.

Also speaking, a community leader, Mr. Akorede Idowu who spoke to our correspondent said, “The aim of our protest is to show our grievances to the construction company for not showing concern in helping the community to make the Agbado-Ijoko road motorable, even as they ply the same road with their trucks. It is rather unfortunate as their action is uncalled for. We had reached out to them earlier on this but they did nothing”.

It was gathered that a letter dated July 7,2021 was sent to the construction company by the community, requesting for support in repairing the dilapidated road as a matter of corporate social responsibility.

The Divisional Police Officer of Agbado Police Station, Mr. Kehinde Kuranga was said to have waded in to the matter and calmed nerves.

It was also gathered that management of CCCEC, in responding to the protest, requested for a meeting with community leaders of the area to settle the rift.