Ogun State government has signed agreements for the execution of three Development Finance Institutions-funded projects in line with Governor Dapo Abiodun’s economic development agenda in the state.

The projects include the Ogun State Economic Transformation Project (OGSTEP), Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project (RAAMP) and Value Chain Development Programme (VCDP).

The state Commissioner for Finance and Governor’s Chief Economic Adviser, Mr Dapo Okubadejo, signed the agreements on behalf of the state while the Minister for Finance, Budget and National Planning, Dr (Mrs.) Zainab Ahmed, signed on behalf of the Federal Government.

Speaking on the projects’ significance, Okubadejo said OGSTEP deal worth $250m was a World Bank-funded project aimed at increasing the participation of the private sector in the state’s economy with focus on improving the business-enabling environment, strengthening agri-food value-chains and upgrading skills.

He noted that the project had commenced in 2017 with the payment of $5m as Project Preparation Advance (PPA) to support the state government in preparing for the formal application of the project.

“After a very rigorous evaluation and documentation requirements, which intensified from June 2019, OGSTEP was formally approved by the World Bank Board on February 18, 2020. Consequently, the main financing agreement and the subsidiary financing agreement were executed with the Federal Government of Nigeria,” he said.