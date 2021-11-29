Amid the growing rate of attacks on teachers in public secondary schools in Ogun State, the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Ogun State wing has appealed to government to revitalise the counselling units in schools to guide students and tutors alike.

The Union further called on government to: invest more in sporting activities to engage students, create a functional channel of reporting physical, psychological, emotional and sexual cases and form relevant clubs to engage the students.

The growing indiscipline in some of the schools has caused teachers to live in fear of possible attack by their students. What’s worse is that the threat not only comes from the students but their parents as well, who are now in the habit of hiring thugs to beat up teachers who check the excesses of these pupils. Some of these teachers are now mindful of what might befall them should they punish a student for unruly behaviour.

In a chat with Comrade Oyelere Samson, the state secretary of NUT, Ogun State wing, the comrade disclosed to me that teachers in the state now teach in fear following the incident.

Although, the Ogun State government has made some arrest of students disrupting teaching and learning activities in schools, along with their accomplices, the union said the main cause of the crisis is the tense economy of the state.

“I would also like to state categorically that the main cause as far as NUT is concerned is tense economy of the state. Now that the government has withheld 20 months of unremitted deductions among other deductions, workers in general not only teachers, cannot afford a lot of things. This has surely led to a very tense situation for the community and teachers.”

The comrade added that the union is of the fear that all the stakeholders involved in education in Ogun State are to be blamed. “When the incident happened, we ran quickly to the commissioner of Education.

“We also wrote the government of the day, at least we have written about three letters. Not only this, we are also complaining about what is happening we are proffering solutions and also asking for stakeholders’ meetings. I can report to you that one was held on Monday where all those involved in education industry were called together.

“The issue at hand requires all hands to be on deck and one of those things we have agreed with the government is for them to have stakeholders meeting where all those involved will bare their minds and we will resolve the issue amicably,” says Samson.