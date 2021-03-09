Ogun State, the governor, Dapo Abiodun, yesterday took delivery of 50,000 doses of AstraZeneca/Oxford COVID-19 vaccine donated to the state by the Federal Government.

The governor received the vaccines at the Governor’s office, Oke Mosan, Abeokuta, shortly after the arrival of the state team led by commissioner of health, Dr Tomi Coker.

Abiodun told journalists that Ogun is the first state to receive the vaccines, saying the 50,000 doses make the first batch of vaccines expected.

He added that another batch of 50,000 doses was expected to arrive before the end of today.

Nigeria’s index case for COVID-19 came through Ogun after an Italian national arrived on 27 February 2020.

Abiodun said he and his deputy, Engineer Noimot Salako-Oyedele, would lead the vaccination at a later date to be fixed by the state medical team.

The governor, however, warned against snubbing of safety protocols, saying vaccines would only reduce the severity of the virus.