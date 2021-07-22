The Ogun State government has put measures in place to partner the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) to facilitate training for its junior engineers, so as to expose them to current trends in engineering practice and accelerate their field experience quotient.

Special adviser to the governor on Energy, Lolu Adubifa, made this known while playing host to a team from NSE at his office in Abeokuta, saying, most of the ongoing electrical infrastructural projects in the state were being handled by the bureau of electrical engineering services (BEES).

Adubifa, in a statement signed by the bureau’s press officer, Mrs. Funmilayo Alero, stated that a team from the bureau would be constituted to supervise and oversee the projects, to allow Ogun State engineers effectively manage and maintain them.

Earlier in his address, the NSE chairman, Kolawole Olonade, expressed appreciation for the efforts of the Prince Dapo Abiodun-led administration for its continued support to the society, especially, the recently concluded World Engineering Day, adding that, the association would create a training curriculum for engineers.