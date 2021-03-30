14-year-old Seun Ogunsakin was the center of attraction at the 2021 central Bank of Nigeria Junior Tennis Championship when he won the boys U-14 and U-16 titles in one day to pocket the sum of N100,000 education grant.

Popularly referred to as ‘Nadal’ by his admirers, Ogunsakin dismissed Joshua Maxwell 9-0 in the U-16 boys category to emerge champion before stopping Ganiyu Mobarak 9-2 in the boys 14 and under class to emerge double champion in one day.

Little wonder that he was crowned the most outstanding male player of the championship.

What Seun gained was lost by his younger brother, Seyi Ogunsakin, who was not lucky as he was dethroned by Onyekachi Ogunjiofor who defeat him 9-7 in the boys U-12 category in a game that he was supposed to have won easily if not for several unforced errors, while Murewa Egbeyemi beat Malcolm Osaji 9-7 to claim the boys U-10 crown.

In the girls category, Fego Ayetuoma played the game of her life to survive the threat from Ndidi Osaji who dragged her to the limits in the girls U-12 game before she was subdued 9-7.

Favour Amaeshi stopped Mary Iortumun 9-7 to win the U-14 girls title while Destiny Okhinaye emerged the U-16 Girls Champion following her 9-4 victory over Blessing Out.

The governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, who was represented by the acting Director Corporate Communication of CBN, Osita Nwamsobi, described the championship as the timely platform for Nigeria to achieve Tennis greatness hence the involvement of the CBN.

Emefiele pleaded with parents to cash in on the opportunity being offered by CBN by encouraging their children to start tennis at the tender age.

Also in attendance for the U-10,12,14 and 16 championship is the chairman of the Lagos State Tennis Association, Tokunbo Agoro.