The former general manager of Supreme Court Football Club, Tolulope Oguntimehin, has congratulated the newly appointed acting Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court, Hajo Sarki-Bello.

He described her appointment as a reward for dedication and steadfastness to the judiciary system, saying her appointment was ordained by God.

“Her appointment is a reward for dedication, doggedness and unwavering spirit in the judiciary system.

”She also brings to the table a wealth of experience that has been fine-tuned through years of working with many Chief Registrars and Chief Justices.

“She is also known to always be at the vanguard of protecting the interest of civil servants in the Supreme Court. So, her appointment was ordained by God,” Oguntimehin said.

Hajo Sarki-Bello who will take over as the new Acting Chief Registrar, today, August 9, 2021, was a 1989 graduate of Law from Uthman Dan Fodio University, Sokoto. She was called to the Bar on June 7, 1990, after successfully completing the mandatory one year intensive academic programme at the Nigerian Law School, Lagos.

Hajo equally attended the Nigerian Institute of Advanced Legal Studies in Lagos where she studied Legal Drafting. She subsequently went to Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria for a Master’s Degree programme in International Affairs and Diplomacy.

She has worked in different capacities in different Law Firms and commercial organizations before joining the Supreme Court of Nigeria in 1996 as Senior Registrar.

In 2001, she was promoted to the position of Acting Deputy Chief Registrar and later became substantive Deputy Chief Registrar in 2006. Hajo Sarki-Bello is a seasoned judicial administrator and technocrat.