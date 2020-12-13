ADVERTISEMENT

By SOLOMON NDA-ISAIAH

Ogwashi-Uku carnival is set to Launch the maiden edition seminar on economic investment,wealth creation in rural area and the exhibition of art and crafts which is scheduled to place tomorrow monday 14/12/2020 in Delta State polytechnic.

In a statement signed by Convener Ogwashi-Uku Carnival ,Anthonia Isioma Oguah, yesterday said Ogwashi-Uku carnival is an annual social-cultural dance fiesta in delta state.

The statement read :This year’s edition is exceptional as it will be launching a public seminar on economic investment in rural areas and the role of peace in economic growth/exhibition on arts and crafts.

“One of the aims of this current administration under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari is to diversify the economy by designing and implementing programs to empower entrepreneurs from all works of life. Ogwashi-Uku carnival initiate is among the organizations helping the President in achieving this goal.

“The seminar program will cover the following topics:Economic investment and wealth creation in Okwashi-Uku Kingdom.The role of peace in economic growthArts and craft.The Ogwashi-Uku Development: problems and prospective

Peace as the pivot to which the wheel of development revolves.

“This seminar is part of the programs to commemorate it’s 10th anniversary and will feature renowned speakers such as Prof. Andy Egunyenga, V.C Delta State University, Abraka, Dr. Edna Mogekwe, Former Rector, Ogwashi-Uku Polytechnic, Dr. Austin Anayaogu, Lecturer Ogwashi-Uku Polytechnic, Olorogun Mrs. Shimite Bello, Delta State Export Initiative, and many other contemporaries.”