Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo in the 19 Northern states and Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has condemned the incessant killings and insecurity in the South East geo political zone, charging the federal government and South East governors to do all within their constitutional powers to protect Nigerians and end the killings.

The Igbo socio-cultural organisation also condemned the recent assassination of Ahmed Gulak, a former presidential aide to President Goodluck Jonathan in Owerri, Imo State capital while on a visit to the state.

A statement by the Ohanaeze president, Bar Augustine Chimezie Amaechi, yesterday, expressed concern over the insecurity in the South East zone, describing it as unacceptable.

“We condemn the killings and destruction of government properties in the South East and condole with the families of those who lost their lives. We call on the security agencies to launch an investigation to fish out the perpetrators of this evil act and make them to face the law.

“We therefore charge the president, governors of the south East to secure Nigerians and put an end to this killings as nobody has the right to take away life except by law, what is going on in the South East is condemnable, unacceptable and we don’t support it”

The group blamed the governors of the South East for their ineptitude and lack of courage to deal with the escalating security situation.

The social cultural group charged the governors to rise to the occasion and secure the people which they were elected to protect.

It however advocated for the use of community vigilante service to assist in addressing the security challenge in the zone. “ The solution to the insecurity in the area is to hand over the community to the vigilante, the insecurity would vanish overnight. The vigilante is to compliment the efforts of other security agencies in fighting insecurity”

On the agitation of secession by various ethnic group, it urged the federal government to engage them with the view of addressing their grievances, adding that peace is better than war.

“Every part of Nigeria is agitating for one thing or the other, we need to restructure Nigeria. The system is not benefiting anybody, the best thing is to restructure for a better Nigeria. The system is not working, let us go back to the 1963 constitution.”