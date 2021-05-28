Pan Igbo sociocultural organisation, Ohanaeze, has said that issues of justice, equity, and fairness be addressed quickly, to avert tragedy.

This is even as the chairman of the public hearing on the review of the 1999 constitution in Owerri Centre, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has stated that a total of 48 memoranda were received, saying the programme will not end as an academic exercise. He assured that submissions will be treated exhaustively and submitted to the joint committee on the review of the 1999 constitution headed by deputy senate president, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege.

The president-general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Ambassador George Obiozor gave the warning when he presented the position paper of Ndigbo at the constitution review hearing in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

Obiozor said, “We must learn the lessons of history that in societies where truth comes last, tragedy comes first. And that the perennial problem or continuous dilemma in Nigerian politics always revolves around the issues of justice, equity and fairness. As I have said several times, throughout history, those denied justice have no interest in peace”.

He maintained that the 1999 constitution has left many Nigerians and groups with the feeling of caged lion over their relative capacities to develop their individual potentials, states, and zones.

He stated that the demand of Ndigbo is a federation of equals wherein the composite units must survive without begging.

In his words “Ndigbo are of the view that the federation of Nigeria must be a union of equals and the composite units must have the ability to stand without begging the centre for survival. That is a federal system of government and with its characteristics of decentralization and devolution of power among the federating units”.

According to Obiozor, what Ndigbo really want is some form of internal autonomy based on a restructured Nigeria adding that in the context of the imperatives and urgency of restructuring Nigeria, efforts should be “Focused on getting the right things done for the right reasons, and at the right levels of government”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other civil society organisations like Cara Foundation, Nigerian Feminist Forum, National Human Rights Commission Imo State called for gender equity and fairness in elective and appointive positions.