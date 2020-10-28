Obinna Ogbonnaya Abakaliki

The Leadership of Ohaneze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide OYC has described as false and ploy to incite violence against Ndigbo in the North the statement credited to the National Publicity Secretary of ACF, Mr. Emmanuel Yawe.

Mr. Yawe had alleged in the social media that over 30 northerners were killed while 50 trailers belonging to Northerners conveying good to the South East region were also destroyed by members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The disclosure was contained in a statement signed by the President General of OYC, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro and the Secretary General Mazi Okwu Nnabuike and made available to Leadership.

The Igbo Apex youth organisation further stated that investigation was carried out across the 95 Local Government Areas of Southeast adding that the result shows that there are no truth in the alleged harassment of northerners in the region.

The group expressed the regret that there was no iota of truth from the (unconfirmed) news dished out by Emmanuel Yawe to the public and urge northern leaders to cross checks their facts on security issues before going to the public or media.

“OYC wishes to categorically state and deny these allegations by ACF on the killings of Northerners in the South East”.

“The allegations are mere rumours, falsehood and fake news and Igbo youths challenge Emmanuel Yawe to produce the video clips of the said killings in the South East”.

“Northerners are safe in the South East and are doing their normal businesses without any form of intimidation or harassment”.

“We want to reassure the Leadership of Arewa Consultative Youth Forum led by Alhaji Yerima Shettima of the safety of Northerners in the South East and urge them to remain committed to the mutual agreement reached with OYC on the safety of Igbos in the North”.