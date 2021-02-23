By Nnamdi Mbawike, Enugu.

Apex Igbo social-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has expressed worry over the ongoing feud between Imo State governor Hope Uzodinma and his predecessor, Rochas Okorocha.

The organisation made its position known in an exclusive interview with Leadership Newspapers in Enugu.

Operatives of the police in Owerri arrested Okorocha last Sunday after he allegedly unsealed a hotel belonging to his Okorocha. Okorocha was arrested alongside some of his aides and was detained at the Imo command of police in Owerri.

Senator Okorocha was arrested by for allegedly unsealing the hotel, Royal Spring Palm Hotel, located in the state capital. The hotel was initially sealed by the state government a few days ago. Okorocha’s arrest has continued to generate mixed reactions from different quarters.

Reacting to the development, spokesman of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Alex Ogbonnia said the Igbo social cultural organisation views the development as an unpleasant development.

He said the group was delighted that the Southeast governors have waded into the issue, adding that the governors are on top of the situation.

” Ohanaeze views it as an unpleasant development but we are delighted that the Southeast governor’s forum has intervened,” the immediate past chairman of the Enugu State chapter of Ohaneze stated.