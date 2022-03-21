Apex Igbo socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has condemned Governor Nyesom Wike’s comment on the court’s removal of Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State from office.

Ohanaeze’s position was contained in a statement signed by its secretary-general, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro and made available to journalists in Kaduna.

The group said any governor who is instrumental to displacing a fellow governor will be assessed by Nigerians at the end of 2023, adding, how can anyone derive happiness from other people’s agonies and tragedies?

Isiguzoro said Ohanaeze is shocked at how anyone could manipulate the judiciary towards getting a favourable verdict just to score cheap political goals and popularity.

He said the group is reviewing the legal implications and condemned the trendy video of the Governor’s comments of being instrumental in the Abuja High Court judgements that sacked Ebonyi governor, deputy governor, and House of Assembly members.

He said Ohanaeze’s suspicion was reinforced by the open standpoint of Governor Wike in the Ebonyi leadership crisis, stressing that it was a confirmation that there is a grand plot to destabilise the southeast, but unfortunately coming from a man who denied his identity as an Igbo.

Ohaneaze appealed to the sponsors of the “grand scheme and conspiracy to remove the Ebonyi Governor, to withdraw as such remains a subversive and provocative invasion aimed at distracting the southeast from the 2023 presidential election.”

Mazi Isiguzoro said, “Ndigbo will forgive the sponsors of Umahi’s sack if they retreat and ask forgiveness from Umahi, but disastrous consequences await them if they continue in these futile expeditions.”

