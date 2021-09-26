Apex Igbo social-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has expressed profound gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari, for the appointment of Senator Ifeanyi Ararume as the chairman, Board of Directors of Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Ltd; and Sen. Mrs. Margaret Chuba Okadigbo as member, Board of Directors of the oil company.

A statement signed and made available to journalists by the national publicity secretary of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Alex Ogbonnia, pointed out that most people of the South-East of Nigeria were highly elated by the the appointments.

Ogbonnia said they were of the hope that the appointment is the beginning of a new dawn.

“That the two appointments offered to the two eminent Igbos came shortly after the Igbo Stakeholders met with Mr. President at Owerri, Imo State on September 9, 2021 is a signal that the visit to South East is yielding quick signs of benefits to the people of South East,” Ogbonnia said.

The spokesman of the organisation further noted that the disposition of President Buhari is a source of motivation to Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide in their quest and aspirations for a peaceful united Nigeria buttressed by equity, justice and fairness.

He said they hoped that Mr President will continue on the path of honour and reflective national peace building.

“Mr President has less than 18 active months in office. The remaining period of his eight years incumbency can be used to take some far reaching decisions which will affect the entire Nigeria, either positively or negatively. It is therefore hoped that Mr. President will choose the better option of addressing the crisis in the South-East,” he added.