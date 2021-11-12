Apex Igbo social-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has commended the Federal Government of Nigeria led by President Muhammadu Buhari for contemplating a political solution for separatists agitators.

A statement issued by Alex Ogbonnia, the spokesman of the organisation noted that the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Prof George Obiozor, had on several occasions advised the federal government to learn a lesson from history by not fighting an unwinnable war against nationalism but seek possible peaceful options that are the only solution that guarantees national unity and peaceful co-existence.

Ogbonnia said in a diverse multiethnic society such as Nigeria, issues of alienation, marginalization, agitations and inter-ethnic conflicts must of necessity arise.

“It is very appropriate that dialogue and other forms of conflict resolution mechanisms are spontaneously activated to address such issues as they arise.

“The Malami enthusiasm on the option of political solution to the security challenges in Nigeria reflects the views of Ohanaeze Ndigbo that the Igbo nation is not at war with Nigeria and has nothing pending before any institutional authority that demands a separate existence from Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The common Igbo refrain is equity and justice. Therefore, it is hoped that political solution to the current security challenges will be a long way in sustaining the corporate existence of Nigeria.

“While commending Malami for the anticipated courage, insight and deep reflection, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo maintains that the ability to resolve the current security challenges in the country will place President Muhammadu Buhari on the right side of history,” he stated.